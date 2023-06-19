Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 13.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Right Now?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is $18.58, The public float for TFPM is 21.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFPM on June 19, 2023 was 265.83K shares.

TFPM’s Market Performance

TFPM stock saw a decrease of -3.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.89% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for TFPM’s stock, with a 1.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TFPM Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFPM fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TFPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.58 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. stands at +36.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.