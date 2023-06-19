Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) is above average at 16.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is $9.36, which is -$2.75 below the current market price. The public float for TGS is 152.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGS on June 19, 2023 was 176.30K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TGS) stock’s latest price update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.30 in comparison to its previous close of 12.53, however, the company has experienced a 4.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS’s stock has risen by 4.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.47% and a quarterly rise of 53.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for TGS’s stock, with a 32.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGS Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. saw 12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.15. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.