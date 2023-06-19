TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) has decreased by -1.27 when compared to last closing price of 79.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMDX is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TMDX is $90.20, which is $9.37 above the current price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on June 19, 2023 was 612.99K shares.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX stock saw an increase of -0.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.34% and a quarterly increase of 7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for TMDX’s stock, with a 23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

TMDX Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.10. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Jun 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 551,691 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $537,305 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $78.13 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 559,191 shares at $585,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.