Trading Update: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Stock Endures 3.95% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has gone down by -0.96% for the week, with a 4.94% rise in the past month and a 6.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for SOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for SOI stock, with a simple moving average of -14.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Right Now?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) by analysts is $10.75, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for SOI is 30.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SOI was 296.37K shares.

SOI) stock’s latest price update

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.59 in relation to its previous close of 8.50. However, the company has experienced a -0.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SOI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SOI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2022.

SOI Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOI fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. saw -16.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOI starting from Zartler William A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Dec 16. After this action, Zartler William A now owns 538,175 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., valued at $218,500 using the latest closing price.

BURKE JAMES R, the Director of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that BURKE JAMES R is holding 13,439 shares at $86,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stands at +6.35. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.16. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.67. Total debt to assets is 4.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.