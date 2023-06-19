Trading Update: Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Stock Endures 5.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has gone down by -10.89% for the week, with a -25.99% drop in the past month and a -32.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for FURY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.02% for FURY stock, with a simple moving average of -20.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for FURY is 133.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FURY was 105.14K shares.

FURY) stock’s latest price update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.17 in relation to its previous close of 0.44. However, the company has experienced a -10.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FURY Trading at -24.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -25.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY fell by -10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4467. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Limited saw -9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.