Trading Update: Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Stock Endures 4.75% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has seen a 3.12% increase in the past week, with a 15.95% gain in the past month, and a 39.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for CEPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for CEPU’s stock, with a 31.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Right Now?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CEPU is $25.19, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for CEPU is 151.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for CEPU on June 19, 2023 was 198.43K shares.

CEPU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) has increased by 4.45 when compared to last closing price of 6.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CEPU Trading at 15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Central Puerto S.A. saw 22.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto S.A. stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12.

Based on Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.