Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 168.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Toyota Earnings Guidance Was Bad, but the Highlander Has a Nintendo Promo

Is It Worth Investing in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is above average at 12.85x. The 36-month beta value for TM is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TM is $168.10, which is $2.23 above than the current price. The public float for TM is 1.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of TM on June 19, 2023 was 283.38K shares.

TM’s Market Performance

TM’s stock has seen a 10.57% increase for the week, with a 15.72% rise in the past month and a 23.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for Toyota Motor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.51% for TM’s stock, with a 17.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TM Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TM rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.16. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation saw 20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+16.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toyota Motor Corporation stands at +6.60. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.