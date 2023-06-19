Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s (TR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TR stock has gone down by -0.96%, with a monthly gain of 1.44% and a quarterly plunge of -14.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for TR’s stock, with a -5.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) Right Now?

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TR is at 0.12.

The public float for TR is 38.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TR on June 19, 2023 was 140.76K shares.

TR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 37.97, but the company has seen a -0.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TR Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TR fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.33. In addition, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+33.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. stands at +11.05. The total capital return value is set at 13.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.63. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.