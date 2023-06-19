TIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

The public float for TIMB is 484.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on June 19, 2023 was 524.87K shares.

TIMB stock's latest price update

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.40relation to previous closing price of 15.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIM S.A. (TIMB) has experienced a 3.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month, and a 28.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for TIMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.66% for TIMB stock, with a simple moving average of 26.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

TIMB Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 33.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TIM S.A. (TIMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.