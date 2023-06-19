Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has gone up by 0.52% for the week, with a 10.80% rise in the past month and a 13.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for THRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for THRY’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is 32.98x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for THRY is 32.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% of that float. On June 19, 2023, THRY’s average trading volume was 176.45K shares.

THRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 25.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for THRY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

THRY Trading at 9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRY rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.20. In addition, Thryv Holdings Inc. saw 32.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRY starting from Walsh Joe, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on May 08. After this action, Walsh Joe now owns 425,418 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc., valued at $103,750 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Joe, the Chairman and CEO of Thryv Holdings Inc., purchase 864 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Walsh Joe is holding 421,131 shares at $18,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.57 for the present operating margin

+60.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thryv Holdings Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 24.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY), the company’s capital structure generated 129.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.