The Volatility of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s (KRO) Stock: A -0.11% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has gone down by -0.11% for the week, with a 8.79% rise in the past month and a 4.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for KRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for KRO’s stock, with a -9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is 32.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRO is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is $8.67, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for KRO is 21.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.27% of that float. On June 19, 2023, KRO’s average trading volume was 210.17K shares.

KRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 9.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

KRO Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRO fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Kronos Worldwide Inc. saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRO starting from NACE ANDREW B, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $8.31 back on May 24. After this action, NACE ANDREW B now owns 12,725 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc., valued at $33,221 using the latest closing price.

Samford Amy A., the Executive VP of Kronos Worldwide Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Samford Amy A. is holding 2,000 shares at $19,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+20.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kronos Worldwide Inc. stands at +5.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.80. Total debt to assets is 23.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.