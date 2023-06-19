The Volatility of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s (INFU) Stock: A 13.10% Ratio for the Week

The stock of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) has gone up by 13.10% for the week, with a 8.17% rise in the past month and a 43.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.27% for INFU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.70% for INFU’s stock, with a 15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) is 4965.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INFU is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) is $15.17, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for INFU is 19.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On June 19, 2023, INFU’s average trading volume was 48.32K shares.

INFU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX: INFU) has increased by 8.64 when compared to last closing price of 9.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFU stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INFU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INFU in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $27 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2021.

INFU Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFU rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFU starting from Malhotra R. Rimmy, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.70 back on Jun 08. After this action, Malhotra R. Rimmy now owns 190,416 shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc., valued at $173,986 using the latest closing price.

Malhotra R. Rimmy, the Director of InfuSystem Holdings Inc., sale 7,158 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Malhotra R. Rimmy is holding 210,416 shares at $63,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+53.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stands at +0.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU), the company’s capital structure generated 78.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.