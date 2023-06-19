The Volatility of Banco Macro S.A.’s (BMA) Stock: A 12.25% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has seen a 12.25% increase in the past week, with a 37.32% gain in the past month, and a 42.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for BMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for BMA’s stock, with a 41.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) is above average at 8.50x. The 36-month beta value for BMA is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BMA is $33.04, which is -$8.57 below than the current price. The public float for BMA is 63.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of BMA on June 19, 2023 was 202.01K shares.

BMA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA)’s stock price has soared by 5.02 in relation to previous closing price of 23.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +41.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. saw 49.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Macro S.A. stands at +5.54. The total capital return value is set at 66.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

Based on Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.64. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.