The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) has dropped by -1.72 compared to previous close of 18.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTW is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is $17.85, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for MTW is 34.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On June 19, 2023, MTW’s average trading volume was 338.19K shares.

MTW’s Market Performance

The stock of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has seen a 2.19% increase in the past week, with a 16.16% rise in the past month, and a 9.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for MTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.34% for MTW’s stock, with a 40.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

MTW Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, The Manitowoc Company Inc. saw 93.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTW starting from BELEC ANNE E, who purchase 1,499 shares at the price of $16.26 back on May 01. After this action, BELEC ANNE E now owns 36,754 shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc., valued at $24,375 using the latest closing price.

BELEC ANNE E, the Director of The Manitowoc Company Inc., purchase 1,693 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BELEC ANNE E is holding 25,558 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.10. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.52. Total debt to assets is 26.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.