The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) by analysts is $54.20, which is $28.87 above the current market price. The public float for LOVE is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.41% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of LOVE was 485.87K shares.

LOVE) stock’s latest price update

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 24.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOVE’s Market Performance

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has seen a 5.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.89% gain in the past month and a 11.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for LOVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for LOVE’s stock, with a -3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOVE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LOVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOVE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $36 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

LOVE Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOVE rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, The Lovesac Company saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOVE starting from Leite Sharon M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $28.55 back on Apr 14. After this action, Leite Sharon M now owns 6,638 shares of The Lovesac Company, valued at $142,750 using the latest closing price.

Romig Shirley, the Director of The Lovesac Company, sale 2,500 shares at $28.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Romig Shirley is holding 6,861 shares at $71,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+51.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Lovesac Company stands at +4.33. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.