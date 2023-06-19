The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s (TYRA) Stock

The stock of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) has gone up by 14.79% for the week, with a 34.39% rise in the past month and a 11.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.78% for TYRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.22% for TYRA’s stock, with a 62.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) is $23.00, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for TYRA is 38.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYRA on June 19, 2023 was 34.39K shares.

TYRA) stock’s latest price update

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 16.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYRA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TYRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TYRA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

TYRA Trading at 21.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +28.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYRA rose by +14.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Tyra Biosciences Inc. saw 123.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYRA starting from Harris Todd, who sale 12,773 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, Harris Todd now owns 1,701,276 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc., valued at $205,997 using the latest closing price.

Bensen Daniel, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc., sale 12,592 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Bensen Daniel is holding 527,981 shares at $203,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYRA

Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.