The Impact of Market Fluctuations on PriceSmart Inc.’s (PSMT) Stock

In the past week, PSMT stock has gone up by 0.71%, with a monthly gain of 3.73% and a quarterly surge of 9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for PriceSmart Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for PSMT’s stock, with a 9.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) Right Now?

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PSMT is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PSMT is $86.00, which is $11.01 above the current market price. The public float for PSMT is 30.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for PSMT on June 19, 2023 was 131.04K shares.

PSMT) stock’s latest price update

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 75.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PSMT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PSMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $77 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

PSMT Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSMT rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.93. In addition, PriceSmart Inc. saw 23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSMT starting from Bahrambeygui Sherry S., who sale 300 shares at the price of $75.73 back on Apr 20. After this action, Bahrambeygui Sherry S. now owns 84,195 shares of PriceSmart Inc., valued at $22,719 using the latest closing price.

Bianchi Ana Luisa, the EVP-Chief Merch. Officer of PriceSmart Inc., sale 300 shares at $75.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bianchi Ana Luisa is holding 20,878 shares at $22,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.18 for the present operating margin

+16.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for PriceSmart Inc. stands at +2.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), the company’s capital structure generated 27.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.65. Total debt to assets is 15.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 144.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.