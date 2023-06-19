The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) Stock

The stock of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has gone down by -4.48% for the week, with a 6.05% rise in the past month and a 8.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for NSSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for NSSC’s stock, with a 17.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is above average at 40.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is $39.25, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 30.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSSC on June 19, 2023 was 514.93K shares.

NSSC) stock’s latest price update

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 38.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSSC Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.68. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw 31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.60. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.