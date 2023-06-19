The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG)’s stock price has soared by 1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 113.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE: THG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for THG is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for THG is $147.00, which is $31.7 above the current market price. The public float for THG is 35.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for THG on June 19, 2023 was 185.04K shares.

THG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month, and a -5.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for THG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for THG’s stock, with a -12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for THG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $130 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

THG Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THG fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.45. In addition, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THG starting from BARNES WARREN E., who sale 862 shares at the price of $138.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, BARNES WARREN E. now owns 4,075 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., valued at $119,396 using the latest closing price.

Welzenbach Mark Joseph, the Executive Vice President of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., sale 2,673 shares at $142.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Welzenbach Mark Joseph is holding 19,846 shares at $380,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG), the company’s capital structure generated 33.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.17. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.