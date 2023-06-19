The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) has plunged by -1.01 when compared to previous closing price of 79.33, but the company has seen a 6.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) is above average at 62.67x. The 36-month beta value for DSGX is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DSGX is $84.50, which is $5.97 above than the current price. The public float for DSGX is 84.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of DSGX on June 19, 2023 was 160.34K shares.

DSGX’s Market Performance

The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) has seen a 6.71% increase in the past week, with a 1.68% rise in the past month, and a 1.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for DSGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for DSGX’s stock, with a 8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DSGX Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGX rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.56. In addition, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.22 for the present operating margin

+64.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. stands at +21.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.72. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.