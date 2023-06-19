The Brink’s Company (BCO) Stock Sees a-0.14 Decrease

The stock of The Brink’s Company (BCO) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a 8.76% rise in the past month and a 19.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for BCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for BCO stock, with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is above average at 29.68x. The 36-month beta value for BCO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BCO is $85.50, which is $12.88 above than the current price. The public float for BCO is 45.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume of BCO on June 19, 2023 was 187.74K shares.

BCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 72.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/22 that Brink’s Truck in California Robbed of Valuables Worth Millions

Analysts’ Opinion of BCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $92 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2021.

BCO Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCO rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.64. In addition, The Brink’s Company saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCO starting from Bossart Dominik, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Bossart Dominik now owns 35,291 shares of The Brink’s Company, valued at $1,050,000 using the latest closing price.

Beech Michael F, the Executive Vice President of The Brink’s Company, sale 22,500 shares at $64.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Beech Michael F is holding 30,957 shares at $1,461,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Brink’s Company stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Brink’s Company (BCO), the company’s capital structure generated 833.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.29. Total debt to assets is 58.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 787.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, The Brink’s Company (BCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.