The -9.16% Simple Moving Average of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s (NTB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has seen a 2.04% increase in the past week, with a 10.90% gain in the past month, and a -1.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for NTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for NTB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) is above average at 6.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) is $37.60, which is $9.61 above the current market price. The public float for NTB is 49.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTB on June 19, 2023 was 339.88K shares.

NTB) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 28.37, however, the company has experienced a 2.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

NTB Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTB rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.91. In addition, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stands at +35.29. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.45. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.18. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.