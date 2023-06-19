The 28.18% Simple Moving Average of Badger Meter Inc.’s (BMI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 7.61% gain in the past month, and a 30.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for BMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is above average at 61.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) is $134.33, which is -$15.17 below the current market price. The public float for BMI is 29.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BMI on June 19, 2023 was 164.00K shares.

BMI) stock’s latest price update

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 149.53, however, the company has experienced a -1.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BMI Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMI fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.08. In addition, Badger Meter Inc. saw 37.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMI starting from Stoll Kimberly K, who sale 635 shares at the price of $117.89 back on Mar 07. After this action, Stoll Kimberly K now owns 4,033 shares of Badger Meter Inc., valued at $74,860 using the latest closing price.

Begale Fred J, the VP-Engineering of Badger Meter Inc., sale 470 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Begale Fred J is holding 2,393 shares at $55,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Badger Meter Inc. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.57. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Badger Meter Inc. (BMI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.