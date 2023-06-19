The -13.88% Decline of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s (TKLF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) has gone down by -9.49% for the week, with a 5.97% rise in the past month and a 16.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.50% for TKLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for TKLF’s stock, with a -4.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Right Now?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.79x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TKLF is 4.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TKLF was 264.69K shares.

TKLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) has plunged by -3.88 when compared to previous closing price of 1.29, but the company has seen a -9.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TKLF Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2825. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stands at +1.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66.

Based on Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF), the company’s capital structure generated 145.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.22. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.