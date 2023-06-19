TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has gone down by -0.23% for the week, with a 10.02% rise in the past month and a -0.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for TFSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.79% for TFSL’s stock, with a -4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is above average at 44.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is $14.13, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for TFSL is 278.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TFSL on June 19, 2023 was 396.33K shares.

The stock price of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) has dropped by -0.86 compared to previous close of 12.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFSL stocks, with Sandler O’Neill repeating the rating for TFSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFSL in the upcoming period, according to Sandler O’Neill is $18 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2018.

TFSL Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFSL fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, TFS Financial Corporation saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFSL starting from Weir Daniel F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.92 back on May 02. After this action, Weir Daniel F now owns 114,805 shares of TFS Financial Corporation, valued at $119,236 using the latest closing price.

Weir Daniel F, the Director of TFS Financial Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Weir Daniel F is holding 19,725 shares at $17,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TFS Financial Corporation stands at +16.83. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), the company’s capital structure generated 260.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.25. Total debt to assets is 30.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.