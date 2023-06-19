Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 39.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Right Now?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGH is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGH is $49.00, which is $7.29 above the current price. The public float for TGH is 41.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGH on June 19, 2023 was 295.80K shares.

TGH’s Market Performance

The stock of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has seen a 2.94% increase in the past week, with a 11.23% rise in the past month, and a 31.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for TGH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for TGH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $42 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2021.

TGH Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGH rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.71. In addition, Textainer Group Holdings Limited saw 29.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.14 for the present operating margin

+56.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stands at +36.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), the company’s capital structure generated 276.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.43. Total debt to assets is 72.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.