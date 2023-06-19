Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock Sees a-0.63 Decrease

The stock of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has seen a 3.68% increase in the past week, with a -1.58% drop in the past month, and a -0.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for TDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for TDY’s stock, with a 0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) Right Now?

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDY is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TDY is $496.14, which is $89.71 above the current price. The public float for TDY is 46.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDY on June 19, 2023 was 249.04K shares.

TDY) stock’s latest price update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 409.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $503 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

TDY Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDY rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.39. In addition, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDY starting from Cibik Melanie Susan, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $413.00 back on May 15. After this action, Cibik Melanie Susan now owns 27,305 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, valued at $826,000 using the latest closing price.

MEHRABIAN ROBERT, the Chairman, President and CEO of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, sale 1,100 shares at $439.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that MEHRABIAN ROBERT is holding 196,052 shares at $482,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.95 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.62. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 28.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.