Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TARS) Stock: A 6.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has gone up by 2.61% for the week, with a 16.20% rise in the past month and a 45.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for TARS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for TARS’s stock, with a 18.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TARS is $47.63, which is $29.11 above the current price. The public float for TARS is 23.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on June 19, 2023 was 175.20K shares.

TARS) stock’s latest price update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.59relation to previous closing price of 18.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TARS Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.49. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Azamian Bobak R., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $18.58 back on Jun 14. After this action, Azamian Bobak R. now owns 1,031,006 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $167,220 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President/CEO and Board Chair of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,100 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 1,040,006 shares at $62,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.