Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) Stock: A 13.23% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 38.89% gain in the past month, and a 100.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for TALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.23% for TALK’s stock, with a 46.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talkspace Inc. (TALK) is $3.00, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for TALK is 155.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALK on June 19, 2023 was 475.63K shares.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Talkspace Names CEO as It Pitches Remote Therapy to Employers

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at 35.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +25.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1165. In addition, Talkspace Inc. saw 104.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALK starting from Reilly John Charles, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Reilly John Charles now owns 539,924 shares of Talkspace Inc., valued at $9,500 using the latest closing price.

Margolin Gil, the Chief Technology Officer of Talkspace Inc., sale 32,641 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Margolin Gil is holding 135,953 shares at $36,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.42 for the present operating margin

+50.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talkspace Inc. stands at -66.63. The total capital return value is set at -48.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.78. Equity return is now at value -49.60, with -41.00 for asset returns.

Based on Talkspace Inc. (TALK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.