Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for SLF is 585.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SLF was 456.23K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)'s stock price has seen movement in relation to previous closing price of 50.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLF’s Market Performance

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a 0.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.95% gain in the past month and a 15.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for SLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for SLF’s stock, with a 9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.85. In addition, Sun Life Financial Inc. saw 9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.