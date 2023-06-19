Stepan Company (SCL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is above average at 18.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stepan Company (SCL) is $124.00, which is $27.3 above the current market price. The public float for SCL is 21.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCL on June 19, 2023 was 115.90K shares.

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.19 in comparison to its previous close of 96.88, however, the company has experienced a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCL’s Market Performance

Stepan Company (SCL) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.63% gain in the past month and a 1.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for SCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for SCL’s stock, with a -4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCL Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCL fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.68. In addition, Stepan Company saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCL starting from Mergner Arthur W, who sale 3,987 shares at the price of $93.34 back on May 26. After this action, Mergner Arthur W now owns 27,616 shares of Stepan Company, valued at $372,139 using the latest closing price.

Mergner Arthur W, the Exec VP of Stepan Company, sale 1,996 shares at $98.23 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Mergner Arthur W is holding 27,516 shares at $196,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.52 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stepan Company stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 12.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Stepan Company (SCL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 26.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stepan Company (SCL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.