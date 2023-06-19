S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 29.60. However, the company has seen a -1.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA) is above average at 7.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is $31.50, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for STBA is 38.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STBA on June 19, 2023 was 177.62K shares.

STBA’s Market Performance

STBA stock saw an increase of -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.37% and a quarterly increase of -9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for STBA’s stock, with a -9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STBA stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for STBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STBA in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $32 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

STBA Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBA fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, S&T Bancorp Inc. saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STBA starting from Adkins Lewis W Jr, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $27.07 back on Jun 01. After this action, Adkins Lewis W Jr now owns 7,227 shares of S&T Bancorp Inc., valued at $24,363 using the latest closing price.

GRUBE JEFFREY D, the Director of S&T Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $27.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that GRUBE JEFFREY D is holding 37,175 shares at $55,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for S&T Bancorp Inc. stands at +34.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.32.

Based on S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA), the company’s capital structure generated 41.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.21. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.