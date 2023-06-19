Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has soared by 9.07 in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOPA is $4.38, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SOPA on June 19, 2023 was 107.97K shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

The stock of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a -3.19% decrease in the past week, with a -33.33% drop in the past month, and a -41.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for SOPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.36% for SOPA’s stock, with a -50.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -29.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares sank -27.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6577. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -39.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -95.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.