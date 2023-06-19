SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for SMX is 21.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On June 19, 2023, SMX’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a -18.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has seen a -18.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.15% decline in the past month and a -58.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.07% for SMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.50% for SMX’s stock, with a -90.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -44.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.61%, as shares sank -33.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -18.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9298. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -93.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.