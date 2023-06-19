SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE): A Technical Analysis

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for SITE is 44.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITE on June 19, 2023 was 276.16K shares.

SITE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 158.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SITE’s Market Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has seen a 7.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.24% gain in the past month and a 19.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for SITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for SITE’s stock, with a 21.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $177 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

SITE Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.78. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from Brisendine L Briley Jr, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brisendine L Briley Jr now owns 8,114 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 9,496 shares at $128.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 546,511 shares at $1,215,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+32.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.86. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.