Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) by analysts is $141.75, which is $11.64 above the current market price. The public float for SSD is 42.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SSD was 158.03K shares.

SSD) stock’s latest price update

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.36relation to previous closing price of 131.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSD’s Market Performance

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has seen a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.63% gain in the past month and a 26.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for SSD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for SSD’s stock, with a 28.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSD stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SSD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSD in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $152 based on the research report published on February 08th of the previous year 2022.

SSD Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSD rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.94. In addition, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. saw 46.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSD starting from Dankel Roger, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $129.31 back on Jun 09. After this action, Dankel Roger now owns 34,659 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., valued at $258,620 using the latest closing price.

Swartzendruber Kevin Lee, the Senior VP of Finance of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., sale 6,783 shares at $130.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Swartzendruber Kevin Lee is holding 5,539 shares at $884,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.45 for the present operating margin

+44.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stands at +15.78. The total capital return value is set at 28.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD), the company’s capital structure generated 44.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.02. Total debt to assets is 25.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.