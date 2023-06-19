Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 71.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 14.77x. The 36-month beta value for SIMO is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIMO is $80.63, which is $15.12 above than the current price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of SIMO on June 19, 2023 was 442.70K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a -1.69% decrease in the past week, with a 31.44% rise in the past month, and a 8.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for SIMO’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +26.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.15. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.