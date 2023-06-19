Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) has surged by 5.77 when compared to previous closing price of 17.32, but the company has seen a 7.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is 7.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSRR is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is $19.20, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for BSRR is 13.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On June 19, 2023, BSRR’s average trading volume was 45.30K shares.

BSRR’s Market Performance

BSRR stock saw an increase of 7.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.58% and a quarterly increase of 4.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.15% for BSRR’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSRR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BSRR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSRR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16.50 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

BSRR Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSRR rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Sierra Bancorp saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSRR starting from WOODS GORDON T, who purchase 30 shares at the price of $15.90 back on May 17. After this action, WOODS GORDON T now owns 20,030 shares of Sierra Bancorp, valued at $477 using the latest closing price.

Castle Julie G, the Director of Sierra Bancorp, purchase 1,000 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Castle Julie G is holding 5,207 shares at $15,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sierra Bancorp stands at +22.11. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.05. Total debt to assets is 11.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.