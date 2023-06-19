Should You Invest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.33% of that float. The average trading volume for STBX on June 19, 2023 was 412.68K shares.

STBX stock's latest price update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.61 in relation to its previous close of 3.07. However, the company has experienced a 9.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STBX’s Market Performance

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has experienced a 9.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 45.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for STBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for STBX’s stock, with a 14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STBX Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72. The total capital return value is set at 343.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 247.09.

Based on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.