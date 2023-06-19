Should You Invest in Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for METC is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for METC is $11.25, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for METC is 24.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume for METC on June 19, 2023 was 388.95K shares.

METC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has increased by 1.92 when compared to last closing price of 8.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

METC’s Market Performance

METC’s stock has risen by 10.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly rise of 6.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Ramaco Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for METC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc. saw 2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $7.58 back on May 31. After this action, FRISCHKORN DAVID E K now owns 38,027 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc., valued at $15,160 using the latest closing price.

Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Giacometto Aurelia Skipwith is holding 14,477 shares at $32,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc. stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.