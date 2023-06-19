Should You Invest in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MPAA is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPAA is $12.00, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.00% of that float. The average trading volume for MPAA on June 19, 2023 was 401.22K shares.

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.70. However, the company has seen a 39.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPAA’s Market Performance

MPAA’s stock has risen by 39.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.70% and a quarterly drop of -20.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.27% for MPAA stock, with a simple moving average of -41.16% for the last 200 days.

MPAA Trading at 23.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.30%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA rose by +39.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Bryan David, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $10.52 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bryan David now owns 26,105 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $5,786 using the latest closing price.

Borneo Rudolph J, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Borneo Rudolph J is holding 37,056 shares at $39,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.67. Total debt to assets is 26.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.