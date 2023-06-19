Should You Invest in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) Now?

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HBT is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBT is $21.13, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for HBT is 12.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for HBT on June 19, 2023 was 58.73K shares.

HBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 19.40, but the company has seen a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HBT’s Market Performance

HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) has experienced a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.41% rise in the past month, and a -3.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for HBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for HBT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2022.

HBT Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBT fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.69. In addition, HBT Financial Inc. saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBT starting from Baker Roger A, who purchase 308 shares at the price of $16.98 back on May 04. After this action, Baker Roger A now owns 563,477 shares of HBT Financial Inc., valued at $5,230 using the latest closing price.

Baker Roger A, the Director of HBT Financial Inc., purchase 2,196 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Baker Roger A is holding 563,169 shares at $37,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HBT Financial Inc. stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on HBT Financial Inc. (HBT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.86. Total debt to assets is 6.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.