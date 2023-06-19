Should You Invest in Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Now?

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GDEN is at 2.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GDEN is $54.00, which is $11.38 above the current market price. The public float for GDEN is 20.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for GDEN on June 19, 2023 was 183.82K shares.

GDEN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.47 in relation to its previous close of 43.70. However, the company has experienced a -5.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GDEN’s Market Performance

GDEN’s stock has fallen by -5.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.39% and a quarterly rise of 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Golden Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for GDEN’s stock, with a 4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GDEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $43 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

GDEN Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEN fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.51. In addition, Golden Entertainment Inc. saw 13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDEN starting from Arcana Stephen, who sale 13,672 shares at the price of $42.01 back on Apr 06. After this action, Arcana Stephen now owns 235,764 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc., valued at $574,361 using the latest closing price.

Arcana Stephen, the EVP and COO of Golden Entertainment Inc., sale 11,328 shares at $42.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Arcana Stephen is holding 249,436 shares at $475,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+34.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), the company’s capital structure generated 301.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.11. Total debt to assets is 70.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.