Should You Invest in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GOOD is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOOD is $13.83, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for GOOD is 39.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for GOOD on June 19, 2023 was 270.38K shares.

GOOD) stock’s latest price update

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 13.04. However, the company has seen a 2.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOD’s Market Performance

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.03% gain in the past month and a 12.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for GOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.87% for GOOD’s stock, with a -15.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOD stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for GOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOOD in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $17.50 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

GOOD Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOD rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Gladstone Commercial Corporation saw -29.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOD starting from Gerson Gary, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.23 back on May 10. After this action, Gerson Gary now owns 13,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, valued at $22,457 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Gary, the Chief Financial Officer of Gladstone Commercial Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $11.24 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Gerson Gary is holding 11,500 shares at $67,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.07 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Commercial Corporation stands at +5.93. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 202.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.93. Total debt to assets is 62.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.