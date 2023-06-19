Should You Invest in Exscientia plc (EXAI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXAI is 102.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAI on June 19, 2023 was 369.72K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. However, the company has seen a -9.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI’s stock has fallen by -9.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.10% and a quarterly rise of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.98% for Exscientia plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.22% for EXAI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.02% for the last 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +26.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.