Should You Invest in Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Now?

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNS is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNS is $68.00, which is $6.94 above the current market price. The public float for CNS is 24.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.87% of that float. The average trading volume for CNS on June 19, 2023 was 173.89K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNS) stock’s latest price update

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 61.46. However, the company has experienced a 1.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNS’s Market Performance

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) has experienced a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.25% rise in the past month, and a -3.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for CNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for CNS’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $83 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

CNS Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNS rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.73. In addition, Cohen & Steers Inc. saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNS starting from COHEN MARTIN, who sale 12,600 shares at the price of $77.18 back on Aug 15. After this action, COHEN MARTIN now owns 1,076,184 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc., valued at $972,468 using the latest closing price.

COHEN MARTIN, the Director of Cohen & Steers Inc., sale 23,487 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that COHEN MARTIN is holding 1,088,784 shares at $1,822,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.24 for the present operating margin

+82.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohen & Steers Inc. stands at +29.80. The total capital return value is set at 40.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.73. Equity return is now at value 51.40, with 27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS), the company’s capital structure generated 41.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.14. Total debt to assets is 20.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.