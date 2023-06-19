SHF Holdings Inc.’s (SHFS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SHFS stock has gone up by 1.92%, with a monthly gain of 55.40% and a quarterly surge of 4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for SHF Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.80% for SHFS’s stock, with a -77.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

The public float for SHFS is 21.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SHFS was 727.20K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SHFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) has jumped by 0.65 compared to previous close of 0.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHFS Trading at 21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +57.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5126. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -65.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Emmi Donald, who purchase 38,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Jun 09. After this action, Emmi Donald now owns 295,697 shares of SHF Holdings Inc., valued at $22,382 using the latest closing price.

Darwin John, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Darwin John is holding 1,865,566 shares at $14,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.