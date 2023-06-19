Rogers Corporation (ROG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 157.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that DuPont Scraps Deal to Buy Rogers After Failing to Win Regulatory Clearance

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Right Now?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rogers Corporation (ROG) by analysts is $210.00, which is $52.71 above the current market price. The public float for ROG is 18.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ROG was 153.08K shares.

ROG’s Market Performance

ROG stock saw a decrease of -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.07% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Rogers Corporation (ROG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for ROG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROG stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ROG by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for ROG in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $185 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

ROG Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROG fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.95. In addition, Rogers Corporation saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROG starting from Mayampurath Ramakumar, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $160.96 back on May 03. After this action, Mayampurath Ramakumar now owns 17,152 shares of Rogers Corporation, valued at $193,150 using the latest closing price.

Roby Anne K, the Director of Rogers Corporation, purchase 300 shares at $162.01 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Roby Anne K is holding 300 shares at $48,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Corporation stands at +12.01. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.56. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Corporation (ROG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 13.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rogers Corporation (ROG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.