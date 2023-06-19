Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) has decreased by -2.72 when compared to last closing price of 12.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Burger Chain Red Robin Names Todd Wilson Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RRGB is at 2.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RRGB is $18.50, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 15.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.65% of that float. The average trading volume for RRGB on June 19, 2023 was 390.98K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB’s stock has seen a 1.62% increase for the week, with a -6.07% drop in the past month and a 3.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for RRGB’s stock, with a 27.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

RRGB Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 124.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $12.91 back on Jun 02. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 384,012 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $193,605 using the latest closing price.

Page Allison A., the Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 4,340 shares at $12.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Page Allison A. is holding 36,732 shares at $55,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -252.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.