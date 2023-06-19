Real-Time Update: Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has seen a 4.99% increase in the past week, with a 9.00% gain in the past month, and a 24.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for DECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for DECK’s stock, with a 26.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Right Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DECK is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DECK is $530.12, which is $17.4 above the current price. The public float for DECK is 26.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DECK on June 19, 2023 was 445.16K shares.

DECK stock's latest price update

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 512.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Deckers Didn’t Offer Great Black Friday Deals. That’s Good News for the Stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $565 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

DECK Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $479.95. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw 28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Stefano Caroti, who sale 7,408 shares at the price of $490.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, Stefano Caroti now owns 45,142 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $3,629,920 using the latest closing price.

Fasching Steven J., the Chief Financial Officer of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $492.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Fasching Steven J. is holding 24,948 shares at $1,478,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 20.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.